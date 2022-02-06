Walsall 0 Northampton 1 - Player ratings

Conor Wilkinson and Hayden White

CARL RUSHWORTH

Made a fine double-save to deny both Appere and Lewis after initially fumbling McWilliams’ shot in the second half.

Saves: 6

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Won a few headers but was hesitant when he had the ball at his feet. Did not play it out from the back quickly enough.

Hesitant: 5

TOM LEAK

Did not stand out in the sweeper role, but did not make any glaring errors either.

Sweeper: 5

DONERVON DANIELS

Similarly to Menayese, looked unsure on the ball at times and made a few stray passes. Walsall struggled to build from the back on the whole all afternoon.

Unsure: 5

HAYDEN WHITE

Having switched to a 3-5-2, White had more of a licence to get forward, but he did not offer enough. Walsall needed more from both of their wing-backs.

Quiet: 4

LIAM KINSELLA

Gave away an unnecessary free-kick which led to Appare’s goal. However, Kinsella was by far and away Walsall’s most energetic and committed player. Donned the armband and led by example in terms of attitude and application. As Taylor remarked afterwards, more players need to follow his example.

Committed: 7

JACK EARING

Did not manage to make that much of an impact in midfield. Was later forced off with a head injury but, thankfully, able to walk off on his own accord.

Injury: 5

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Got taken off in the second half but in the first half, he was the one trying to make things happen going forward. Did not all come off, but he did not shy away.

Tried: 6

REECE DEVINE

A new addition and may need a bit of time to settle, but Walsall don’t have time on their side. Devine, as a wing-back, played things far too safe and often went backwards instead of forward.

Too safe: 4

CONOR WILKINSON

His series of shots gave the Saddlers their best hope of getting something. Must hold the ball up better, though.

Outfought: 5

GEORGE MILLER

Been longing for a strike partner but with one, he was really out of sorts. Could not make anything stick.

Out of sorts: 4

SUBS

Tyrese Shade (for Osadebe, 70) 5

Brendan Kiernan (for Devine, 70) 5

Joss Labadie (for Earing, 77) 5