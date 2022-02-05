Things are looking up as Walsall Ladies eye wins

Walsall goal - Shearer.

The Saddlers had a slow start to the season, but Joseph McGrath’s side have kicked into gear as of late, writes Joe Edwards.

Having gone three unbeaten and won three of their last five, a win at Sandwell TREC tomorrow is the aim – before hopefully another one at Darlaston Town next weekend.

McGrath said: “I took over from the second game of the season. It was a really tough beginning as I didn’t have much chance to get to know the players.

“But week-in, week-out, we’ve been getting better.

“We’ve got stronger and started to perform.

“In the latter part of the season, we’ve got some very tough games ahead of us.

“So, Sandwell is a bit of a must-win game as they are there or thereabouts with us. It’s the same with Darlaston the following week.”

Walsall, although they have not played a league game for a few weeks, are feeling confident on the back of beating Port Vale Women last time out, on January 9.

Currently seventh in the 10-team division, finishing around mid-table would be a clear sign of the progress they have made.

“Absolutely. I had a look at last year and the statistics after seven games. We’d let in 40-odd goals and only got four points,” added McGrath.

“Where we are now is a massive turnaround.

“It’s been going well. The girls are responding. We’ve got quite a young squad and the girls are in a positive mood.

“We’re just trying to maintain the streak we’re on.”

Sandwell go into that clash in buoyant mood, too, after beating Coventry City 3-1 last weekend.

Also in the division, Walsall Wood, who handed AFC Telford United an 8-0 thrashing, could be looking to rack up another high score against Coventry.

Up in the Women’s Super League, Birmingham and Villa are both at home, against Leicester and West Ham respectively.

Albion are aiming to build on their FA Cup shootout triumph over Exeter City as they return to league action.

Albion won on penalties in the FA Cup (Pic: Stu Leggett)

The Baggies – due to take on Coventry United in the fifth round later this month – go to Sheffield in the Northern Premier.

Wolves are also on the road and will go top if they beat bottom-of-the-table Hull City. Stoke City host Loughborough Lightning.

Sporting Khalsa go to Leafield Athletic in the quarter-finals of the National League Plate.

In the West Midlands Premier, Stourbridge are looking to edge closer to top spot as they face Coundon Court.