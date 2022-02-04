Walsall boss Matt Taylor looking for leaders in bid to halt slide

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers host Northampton Town tomorrow, desperate to halt a five-match losing run in League Two.

Last weekend’s defeat at 10-man Bristol Rovers was the ‘toughest mentally’ that Taylor has had to deal with during his reign so far.

But he expects a response against the Cobblers following some frank discussions.

“You want the men in the group to step up and lead. And that’s what they will do. I have no doubt about that whatsoever,” said Taylor.

“Saturday was tough to take for everyone – for all the players and all the staff.

“But Monday morning, we spoke openly and honestly about it.

“I can’t affect the outcome of the game last week. What I can do, and the players can do now, is make sure what we affect the next game, which is Northampton. Most definitely, you need your leaders on the pitch.

“Players that are in this group have been in similar situations to this before.

“There’ll be some young ones who haven’t and this will be new, but what they can’t do is feel that the pressure filters down and affects their performance. It can’t do.”

Walsall go into the game 19th in the table and 10 points clear of the bottom two.

Northampton, meanwhile, are fifth and two points off the automatic promotion places.

Jon Brady’s side, though, will also be determined to pick up three points after a run of just one win in six games.

On the Cobblers, Taylor said: “Jon’s had a great start as a manager, having spent a number of years at the club.

“From my perspective, in terms of us, we have to feel confident going into the game.

“Will it be difficult? Yes. What we’ll have to do is compete and match the energy.

“I’m confident our players can do that. It’s about when that first action of the game happens, it’s a good one and you can build on that.

“We know we’re a team that can start fast, and we’re going to have to do that.”

In terms of team news, Walsall hope to have Devante Rodney available despite the new striker carrying an injury issue over from his time at Port Vale.

Boss Taylor remains very much aware of the need to stop the rot.

He added: “Find me a manager who hasn’t been through this, and I’d be very surprised.

“For me to take this opportunity and leave the relative security of the job I had previously, you’re always going to have an element of disappointment when you go through what we’ve gone through. I’ve got big enough shoulders to take that.

“What I don’t want to happen is for it to filter down to the players.