Matt Taylor: Walsall having to protect Devante Rodney

The Saddlers snapped up Rodney on a two-and-a-half-year deal from League Two rivals Port Vale last month.

He was not signed in time to feature in last weekend’s loss at Bristol Rovers but is eligible to face Northampton Town at the Banks’s Stadium, provided he is fit.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor admits the 23-year-old is still feeling the effects of an injury – believed to be a heel problem suffered earlier this campaign.

“We’ve got to protect him a little bit in terms of his injury,” said Taylor on Rodney, whose last league game was on December 7 for Vale.

“He had quite a substantial period of time at his previous club where the injury was a little bit worse than suspected.

“So, he’s integrating back in with the group now.

“He’s going to fit in perfectly well, and I can’t wait to see him on the pitch along with the fans.

“What’s imperative, having experience of it, you’ve got to be careful with the type of injury that he’s had and the rehabilitation process – and following that to the letter of the law.

“We most definitely want him back ASAP. We’re hopeful that will be the weekend but, unfortunately, I’ll be guided by the medical staff at the football club.