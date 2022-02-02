Liam Kinsella: We owe the Walsall fans more

Liam Kinsella

The Saddlers have lost their last five league games and precariously sit 19th in League Two.

Kinsella, who has been with the club since the age of eight, is determined to put things right as soon as possible.

“Five losses on the bounce, I don’t know if that’s happened to me before,” he said.

“It’s embarrassing. You don’t want to lose five on the bounce. No player does.

“It’s not good enough. We need to take a look at ourselves. Things need to change.

“We have a squad that should be higher up in the table.

“We need to make sure we look at what we did wrong (in the 1-0 loss at Bristol Rovers) and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“The manager gives us everything we need going into games.

“We’ve got to look at everything and take it into Northampton on Saturday.”

Last weekend’s defeat at Rovers, who were down to 10 men for most of the game, left Walsall 10 points clear of the bottom two.

This coming Saturday’s clash against Northampton Town begins a run of tough games – the next five matches seeing them take on four of the division’s top seven.

Next Tuesday, meanwhile, sees them face bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United in what could be a crucial encounter.

When asked why the Saddlers have endured such a poor run, Kinsella said: “With five losses on the bounce, maybe it’s a confidence thing.

“But being around the lads in the changing room and in training, we’re at it every day.

“I can’t put my finger on why we’re not taking it out onto the pitch on a Saturday or Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, you’re just not seeing it on the pitch at the moment.”

Kinsella does know that the fans, who have followed Walsall in great numbers both home and away, deserve more as he added: “100 per cent. They have been outstanding.

“We haven’t been as consistent as we would like and haven’t given them the results they deserve.

“They came in their numbers (to Bristol Rovers), but we just didn’t put in a performance.