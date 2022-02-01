Comment: Jury out on a month of ins and outs at Walsall

Devante Rodney

Four signings were made while three players made their way out of the Banks’s Stadium.

But in terms of overall quality, the picture does not look a whole lot different. Some may even argue the group is a touch weaker.

Deadline day, as we know, was a quiet one for the Saddlers, with no signings made and nobody leaving.

The month, however, did get off to a promising start.

Walsall signed Rollin Menayese on a two-and-a-half-year contract from League Two rivals Mansfield Town, with the defender having impressed while on loan during the first half of the campaign.

He deserved that, but such is football sometimes, he is yet to put in a convincing performance since making his switch permanent.

Hopefully, Menayese does soon as he has all the tools to be a great centre-half at this level.

The Saddlers would then lose both Ash Taylor and Otis Khan in quick succession.

Taylor had his deal terminated to reunite with Derek McInnes – having twice worked under him at Aberdeen – north of the border at Kilmarnock. Khan, meanwhile, rejected fresh terms to join League Two rivals Leyton Orient.

Taylor, in fairness, had failed to impress during his six months with Walsall and only found himself in the team due to Manny Monthe’s FA ban.

The Saddlers, too, managed to bring in another centre-half in the form of Donervon Daniels.

Playmaker Khan, though, has not been replaced. A provider of goals and assists during his short time with the club, his exit has been amplified by the news of another setback for long-term absentee Rory Holden.

Walsall are lacking an attacking spark. Devante Rodney could be the one to bring the regular goals that the Saddlers crave.

On the face of it, signing the target man from Port Vale is the most exciting piece of business.

Left-back Reece Devine, on loan from Manchester United, has the potential to be a fine addition, too.

But with Kieran Phillips being recalled by Huddersfield Town and then joining Exeter City to play in his preferred position as a centre forward, it is hard not to feel a little bit short-changed.

Time will tell, of course, but Walsall do not have time on their side.