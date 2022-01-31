Walsall boss Matt Taylor aware of mounting pressure after dismal run

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 25/01/2022..Walsall FC V Bradford. W: Matt taylor.

The Saddlers were handed their fifth straight defeat in League Two by 10-man Bristol Rovers on Saturday and now sit 19th in the table.

Taylor appeared to be verbally confronted by a supporter who had made his way onto the pitch after the loss.

"We've got to win games. I didn't come here to lose football matches," said Taylor.

"I understand that if you don't win football matches, then I'm not doing my job. That's a fact. I can't shy away from that.

"In terms of the performance, there's only so much control we can have.

"I didn't enjoy watching us. I wasn't off my seat. We played too safe.

"I understand that comes with confidence, but we've got to be far more confident."

Walsall could soon find themselves in a relegation scrap if results do not improve – the clash with lowly Scunthorpe United a week on Tuesday potentially having great significance.

Taylor says he takes responsibility for the losing run.

"You always look at the reasons for why you lose matches," he added.

"A point probably would have been a fair result, even though we were a man better off. We played too safe.

"Do I take responsibility? Yes, as does every coach up and down the country when his team doesn't win a game.

"Are we in a position that's reflective of the players we have in the building? No.

"But we have to go and deliver consistently on the pitch.

"As a group, myself and the coaches included, it wasn't good enough.