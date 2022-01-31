Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Walsall man Kieran Phillips joins fellow League Two side

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated:

Former on-loan Walsall striker Kieran Phillips has joined League Two rivals Exeter City for the rest of the season.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 08/01/22.STEVENAGE V WALSALL.Kieran Phillips...
SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 08/01/22.STEVENAGE V WALSALL.Kieran Phillips...

Phillips, who scored five goals across all competitions for the Saddlers during the first half of the campaign, was recalled by parent club Huddersfield Town last week.

Now, the 21-year-old has been sent on loan to the Grecians to work under another Matt Taylor.

Walsall had largely played Phillips as a right winger, but Exeter plan to utilise him in his preferred position as a centre forward.

Grecians boss Taylor said: "We needed another attacking body.

"A centre forward we liked at the start of the season. He’s someone we’ve been watching for a period of time now.

"After he was recalled by Huddersfield, we felt now was the right time to bring him in at this level and play him in his preferred position.

“He’s got experience at this level and will understand what’s needed in training, which means he’s fit enough and robust enough to come straight into the team."

Taylor added: "He’s a player we’re looking forward to working with.

"As long as he can hit the ground running, we’re excited to see what he brings to the top end of the pitch."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News