Former Walsall man Kieran Phillips joins fellow League Two side

Phillips, who scored five goals across all competitions for the Saddlers during the first half of the campaign, was recalled by parent club Huddersfield Town last week.

Now, the 21-year-old has been sent on loan to the Grecians to work under another Matt Taylor.

Walsall had largely played Phillips as a right winger, but Exeter plan to utilise him in his preferred position as a centre forward.

Grecians boss Taylor said: "We needed another attacking body.

"A centre forward we liked at the start of the season. He’s someone we’ve been watching for a period of time now.

"After he was recalled by Huddersfield, we felt now was the right time to bring him in at this level and play him in his preferred position.

“He’s got experience at this level and will understand what’s needed in training, which means he’s fit enough and robust enough to come straight into the team."

Taylor added: "He’s a player we’re looking forward to working with.