Bristol Rovers 1 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

Reece Devine at the final whistle

CARL RUSHWORTH

Fumbled a shot from Thomas in the first half before just about stopping it from crossing the line. Involved in the winner, but Daniels was the main culprit.

Conceded: 5

HAYDEN WHITE

Picked up an early yellow card for a disagreement with Rovers boss Barton, and White looked agitated all afternoon.

Agitated: 4

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Such is football sometimes, but he has not looked the same player since signing a permanent deal. Another fairly shaky display against his former employers.

Shaky: 4

DONERVON DANIELS

Failed to build on an impressive debut against Bradford. Looked unsure on the ball throughout before underselling Rushworth with a header and allowing Collins to win it for the hosts.

Error: 3

REECE DEVINE

Got himself into bother a few times. Was one of the few trying to make something happen towards the end, at least.

Tried: 5

JOSS LABADIE

Another absent display from Walsall's skipper. Replaced in the second half and perhaps lucky to last as long as he did. Offered very little in central midfield.

Absent: 3

LIAM KINSELLA

Made the most tackles of anyone on the pitch, but was not at his usual levels either. He and Labadie are yet to work that well together and seem too similar.

Tackles: 5

CONOR WILKINSON

Had a few left-footed shots and drew the foul which saw Hoole sent off. Looked annoyed throughout the afternoon, though. His body language was not great.

Body language: 4

JACK EARING

Had a go and you could see his effort, but Earing was not as efficient as usual.

Effort: 5

BRENDAN KIERNAN

One of the many – five to be precise – Walsall players that ended up picking up a booking. Taken off as his frustration levels were noticeably increasing.

Frustrated: 4

GEORGE MILLER

Has been crying out for some support, but did not even get it when Rovers went down to 10 men. Feeding off scraps week in, week out. Hopefully, new signing Rodney will be brought in as a strike partner for Miller.

Scraps: 5

SUBS

Tyrese Shade (for Kiernan, 69)

Really sloppy. Lots of heavy touches. 4

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Labadie, 69)

Also off the pace as a sub. 4