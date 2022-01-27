Walsall's Rory Holden out for season after another operation

Rory Holden

Holden, who is yet to play competitively under Matt Taylor and only started twice in 2021, had rejoined group training last month and was finally edging towards a return.

But having had an operation earlier this season, the 24-year-old Northern Irishman has now had to undergo another procedure after taking specialist advice.

Saddlers boss Taylor explained: "There's an update on Rory and unfortunately for us and for Rory, he's had another operation.

"Just so everyone is aware, we won't be seeing him in a Walsall shirt this season.

"It's a complication none of us wanted. We didn't see it coming.

"But unfortunately, after sending him to see the best knee specialist in the country, he's had to have another procedure.

"That procedure is going to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

"We're desperately disappointed for Rory as we haven't been able to get him on the pitch.

"We're disappointed for the club and for the fans because I know how much he is valued.

"It's been a tough one for Rory. We'll do everything we can to get him back fit as soon as possible."

Holden originally suffered the knee injury in December 2020 and after a spell on the sidelines, he managed to feature four times last April to help Walsall pick up valuable points.

Another period on the shelf came before featuring under Taylor in pre-season, and then suffering a setback before the campaign started.

Holden had an operation in September in an effort to properly solve the issue.

Now, he has had surgery for a second time in a matter of months.

"I feel desperately upset for Rory. He came back and trained with the group," said Taylor.

"We all sat here four or five weeks ago and spoke about it. I was really excited with what I saw.

"But it just wasn't right, his knee.

"We had to make sure we looked after him and got him the best care we could.

"It's just unfortunate he's had this setback but what I can say is that, mentally, he's been really good.

"I've had long-term injuries and a setback is really difficult to deal with.

"Rory had one in pre-season, and we thought we'd got to the bottom of it, but unfortunately that didn't happen.

"He had one operation, and unfortunately he's needed another operation.

"It's extremely difficult for him, and we will support him.

"First of all, we'll give him a bit of head space, which is important when you have a recurrence of an injury.

"It's imperative he spends time with his family and the people who love him. He can talk to them.

"Rory's been in the building today and the players have been fantastic with him. He's a valuable member of the squad.

"Selfishly, I'm absolutely gutted because I think Rory is an exceptional talent.

"Unfortunately, we're not going to get the opportunity, I don't think, to see him this season."

Taylor added: "It's making sure Rory is OK.

"Everyone at the football club will do all we can to support Rory.

"At this moment in time, he can't do what he loves.

"We have to make sure he gets back to doing what he loves, because I'm sure he will do.

"Rory worked so, so hard to get back with the group, but it's just unfortunate we've had a recurrence.