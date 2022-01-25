'We were robbed!' Walsall fans gutted as Andy Cook haunts Saddlers - WATCH

Walsall fans

Matt Taylor's lot were the better side for large spells against the Bantams, and they will feel they were worthy of at least a point.

However, a familiar lack of ruthlessness coupled with some rotten luck resulted in a smash-and-grab victory for the visitors.

Walsall had George Miller and Conor Wilkinson spurn gilt-edged opportunities in the first half, with Derek Adams' Bradford leading at the break thanks to Matthew Daly's deflected effort.

Miller would finally end his long-running drought in the second half, although he did not know too much about it, and the Saddlers pushed for a winner.