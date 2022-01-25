Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall 1 Bradford City 2: Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWalsall FCPublished:

Joe Edwards spoke to Nathan Judah following Wasall's 2-1 defeat to Bradford.

Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards
Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards

Matt Taylor's lot were the better side for large spells against the Bantams, and they will feel they were worthy of at least a point.

However, a familiar lack of ruthlessness coupled with some rotten luck resulted in a smash-and-grab victory for the visitors.

Walsall had George Miller and Conor Wilkinson spurn gilt-edged opportunities in the first half, with Derek Adams' Bradford leading at the break thanks to Matthew Daly's deflected effort.

Miller would finally end his long-running drought in the second half, although he did not know too much about it, and the Saddlers pushed for a winner.

But instead, a Zak Mills handball saw the Bantams awarded a penalty, which was emphatically tucked away by Cook.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Walsall FC video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News