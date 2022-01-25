Matt Taylor in shock after Walsall defeat

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 25/01/2022..Walsall FC V Bradford. W: Matt taylor.

The Saddlers put in a bright performance against the Bantams but, ultimately, fell to a fourth straight defeat in League Two.

Former Walsall striker Andy Cook's late penalty completed a smash-and-grab 2-1 victory for the visitors.

On the loss, Taylor said: "The team have done everything I asked them to do.

"They passed the ball with a better intensity. The energy was there, the effort, the togetherness.

"But sometimes you can't legislate for errors. Errors in front of their goal, and errors we've made in our box.

"It's a really tough one to take. The team performed exceptionally well.

"We were by far the best team, but it counts for nothing as we end up losing the game.

"That's what is disappointing for me, and it just seems we're sabotaging all the good work we do by making mistakes. Every mistake is costing us at the moment.

"The players, though, need to understand the levels they showed were much better.

"We lost the game of football and got applauded off.

"I didn't think it was a foul for the penalty. It's a decision that's incomprehensible, and we end up losing a game that we should have got all three points from."

Walsall had George Miller and Conor Wilkinson miss gilt-edged chances in the first half, with Matthew Daly putting Bradford ahead going into the break.

Miller, while not knowing much about it, levelled in the second half.

Zak Mills then gave away a late penalty for an apparent handball and Cook converted as the Saddlers' difficult run continued.

Taylor added on Walsall's performance: "They were really good.

"When I look at the performance levels and the outrageous chances we missed, and the decision at the end, sometimes you can't legislate for those as a coach.

"The players will be hurt by that, but we have to take heart from being so good on the ball.

"We had an identity and were confident, but we've lost the game.