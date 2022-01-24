Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett: We're not giving up on the season

Leigh Pomlett

Speaking in his latest video update on the Saddlers’ Youtube channel, Pomlett addressed a number of topics on the back of slipping down to 17th in League Two.

“I’ve been asked if I’ve given up on this season and I'm preparing for next season,” said Pomlett.

“Despite the fact we lost against Exeter and the two games before that, no I have not given up on this season – and I won’t.

“I’ve been working with Jamie (Fullarton, technical director), Stef (Gamble, chief executive) and of course (boss) Matt (Taylor) to strengthen our squad.

“Hopefully, you’ll see the fruits of our labour in the next 24 hours.

“We’ve not been sitting there, hoping things would get better.

“We’re taking actions to improve the squad – and we would anyway, irrespective of results of the results we’ve endured over the last three games.

“I still believe in the squad and that we have a very capable set of players – more so than any time during my tenure as chairman.

“I still believe we will turn this around, but try to ensure that we do, we’ll bringing in two or three players in the next 24 hours.”

Pomlett also reiterated his goals to get Walsall back in League One and secure the freehold for the Banks’s Stadium, having made ‘progress’ on that front as of late.

“My intention is to bring the freehold back, and to get us into League One,” he added.