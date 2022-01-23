Walsall 0 Exeter City 2 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/01/22.WALSALL V EXETER.Jack Earing and Tim Dieng.

CARL RUSHWORTH

Made the most incredible double-save early on, and produced some other impressive stops. Admits he was at fault as Menayese got sent off, though. A rollercoaster afternoon for the Brighton loanee.

Rollercoaster: 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Having been bright at Mansfield, White failed to build on that performance and offered very little in a defensive or attacking sense.

Quiet: 4

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Sent off after picking up two bookings – both for fouls on Brown. Panicked and lunged in recklessly for the second yellow and resulting red. His suspension is the last thing Walsall needed.

Dismissed: 3

TOM LEAK

Now Walsall's only fit and available centre-half. Did OK while making some errors you would expect from an inexperienced player.

Did OK: 5

STEPHEN WARD

Lasted half an hour before limping off with what Taylor called a 'bad calf injury'. Could be in for a significant spell on the sidelines.

Injured: 4

LIAM KINSELLA

Good to see him back in the side. Not at his best but battled and made some well-timed tackles.

Battled: 6

JOSS LABADIE

The third game in a row where the skipper has barely been noticeable. Needs to do more as the Saddlers look to get out of this slump.

Poor: 4

TYRESE SHADE

Taken off shortly after Menayese's sending off and also is not offering enough. Not taking enough risks.

Reserved: 4

JACK EARING

Deployed slightly further forward, the consistent Earing was again the best Walsall performer. Worked hard and made good passes throughout the afternoon. His passion is clear to see, and that can't be said about everyone.

Effort: 7

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Another who tried to make things happen, albeit without much success. Kiernan kept plugging away.

Tried: 6

CONOR WILKINSON

Playing as a centre forward, Wilkinson looked to keep Exeter's centre-halves busy, but he had three to contend with.

Outnumbered: 5

SUBS

Zak Mills (for Ward, 33)

Filled in and will play against Bradford given all the absences. 5

George Miller (for Shade, 54)

Barely touched the ball. 5

Kieran Phillips (for Wilkinson, 77)

Also only had a few touches. 5