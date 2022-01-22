Walsall fortunate to have Jack Earing insists boss Matt Taylor

Jack Earing

The Saddlers had endured a difficult run of results going into today's home clash with Exeter City.

Earing's performances, though, have been a continued bright spot in an inconsistent season for the club so far.

Taylor has been thoroughly impressed with the 22-year-old as he said:"Jack can play in either of the three midfield positions, depending on how we want to play.

"He can play as a number four, eight or 10. I've not pigeon-holed Jack into a certain position.

"His performances up to this point, game by game, have grown.

"Young players tend to peak and then slightly drop off and come back, but Jack hasn't done that. He's been consistent."

Earing has chipped in with three goals and three assists from midfield, having been snapped up from non-league Halifax in the summer.

He has started 22 of Walsall's 24 games in League Two up to yet.

Taylor added on Earing: "His confidence is growing, which is fantastic to see.