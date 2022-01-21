Walsall boss Matt Taylor: Liam Kinsella not going anywhere

Rumours on social media caused unrest as Kinsella, who has been with the Saddlers since the age of eight, was linked with a move to Ipswich Town.
Taylor put those to rest as he said: “Liam Kinsella’s not going anywhere. He’s a huge part of what we’re trying to do at the football club. It’s as simple as that.
“I’ve been asked quite a few times on these rumours.
“As far as I’m concerned, if any of our players are going to leave that are under contract, another football club will have to make a bid and agree a deal with us.
"As far as I’m concerned, Liam’s a big part of what we’re doing.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him on a daily basis. I applaud his attitude and application.”
Taylor, whose side host Exeter City in League Two tomorrow, added on Kinsella: “Liam will get back in the team, don’t worry about that.
“And when Liam does get back in the team, it’s up to him to stay in the team.
“Hopefully now, that’s put to bed.”