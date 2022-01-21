Walsall boss Matt Taylor: Liam Kinsella not going anywhere

Liam Kinsella

Rumours on social media caused unrest as Kinsella, who has been with the Saddlers since the age of eight, was linked with a move to Ipswich Town.

Taylor put those to rest as he said: “Liam Kinsella’s not going anywhere. He’s a huge part of what we’re trying to do at the football club. It’s as simple as that.

“I’ve been asked quite a few times on these rumours.

“As far as I’m concerned, if any of our players are going to leave that are under contract, another football club will have to make a bid and agree a deal with us.

"As far as I’m concerned, Liam’s a big part of what we’re doing.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him on a daily basis. I applaud his attitude and application.”

Taylor, whose side host Exeter City in League Two tomorrow, added on Kinsella: “Liam will get back in the team, don’t worry about that.

“And when Liam does get back in the team, it’s up to him to stay in the team.