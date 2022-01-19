Notification Settings

Otis Khan reportedly set for Walsall exit

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall look set to miss out on keeping Otis Khan at the club – with the winger reportedly on the verge of joining Leyton Orient.

Otis Khan
Otis Khan

The Saddlers have been in talks over a new deal with Khan, who was signed as a free agent on a short-term deal in October.

But the 26-year-old now appears to be heading out of the Banks's Stadium for League Two rivals Orient.

A report from Football League World claims Khan is today undergoing a medical at Brisbane Road, and that Orient have beaten Salford City and Wrexham to his signature.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor has been keen to keep Khan at the club while chairman Leigh Pomlett told the Express & Star last month he was ready to facilitate a more long-term contract for him.

Saddlers technical director Jamie Fullarton has led contract talks.

Khan has made seven league appearances for Walsall, scoring twice.

