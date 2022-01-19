Matt Taylor: Walsall must 'relax' in bid to climb League Two table

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers' top scorer George Miller, on seven, has gone 14 games without finding the net.

Taylor felt missed chances cost them in the 2-0 loss to Mansfield Town on Saturday, and when asked what can be done to stop the long-running issue, he said: "We try to replicate those situations in training, which is nigh on impossible with the pressure.

"We need to relax more. When the players are instinctive and relax, they tend to make better decisions.

"You create and work so hard for those opportunities, so you've got to take them.

"That's not me having a pop at any of the players. It's the facts.

"If you're paid to be a striker, you've got to score goals.

"When you get in there, you've got to put the ball into the net. It's that simple."

Taylor has told Walsall not to panic on the whole as he added: "You can't panic and come away from who you are. That would be weak.

"From my perspective, we continue working hard.

"But we've got to make better decisions when big moments arise – in our box or theirs.