Former Walsall man Jamie Vincent passes away aged 46

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated:

Tributes have been paid to former Walsall defender Jamie Vincent following his death at the age of 46.

Jamie Vincent during his second Walsall spell
Vincent had two spells with the Saddlers, having a loan stint in 2003/04 before joining permanently in 2009 and made a total of 50 league appearances for the club.

He also played for Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Swindon.

Walsall said on Vincent’s passing in a club statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn that former Saddler Jamie Vincent has passed away.

“Jamie had two spells at Walsall Football Club. He spent the 2003-04 season on loan with the club before re-joining permanently in 2009.

“Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Walsall legend Jimmy Walker posted on Twitter: “I can’t believe this.

"A fantastic guy, one of the nicest you could wish to meet. Great in the changing room and a very good player.

"Rest easy Jamie mate. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Former Saddler Kris Taylor added: “Such a shame. Had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with him.

"Condolences to his family and friends.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

