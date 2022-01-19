Former Walsall man Jamie Vincent passes away aged 46

Jamie Vincent during his second Walsall spell

Vincent had two spells with the Saddlers, having a loan stint in 2003/04 before joining permanently in 2009 and made a total of 50 league appearances for the club.

He also played for Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Swindon.

Walsall said on Vincent’s passing in a club statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn that former Saddler Jamie Vincent has passed away.

“Jamie had two spells at Walsall Football Club. He spent the 2003-04 season on loan with the club before re-joining permanently in 2009.

“Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Walsall legend Jimmy Walker posted on Twitter: “I can’t believe this.

"A fantastic guy, one of the nicest you could wish to meet. Great in the changing room and a very good player.

"Rest easy Jamie mate. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Former Saddler Kris Taylor added: “Such a shame. Had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with him.