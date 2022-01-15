Walsall striker George Miller urged to keep believing

George Miller.

Miller still leads the way in the scoring charts for the Saddlers this season with seven goals.

However, the 24-year-old goes into today’s clash at Mansfield Town having not found the net in 13 games.

When asked about the Barnsley loanee’s dry spell, Taylor said: “It’s difficult because when you look at a player like George and his strengths, have we been as dynamic as we were earlier in the season and played to his strengths?

“George is still getting chances, but he’s just not converted those chances.

“Having been in his position and understood how frustrating it is, what he can’t do is tighten up.

“I wasn’t very good at it. I remember going 19 or 20 games into a season without scoring, and that previous season I’d had my best scoring record.

“Your body can tighten up and you stop doing things naturally. You stop being instinctive.

“One thing I do know about George is that when he gets one, he’ll most definitely get three, four and five.

“George is still a player I feel is big in terms of what we’re doing this season – his work-rate, his effort and desire.

“He’s not scoring at the moment, but I still feel he’s contributing.

“Of course, he’s extremely frustrated, and I share his frustration.

“But what George can’t do is lose belief in himself and what we’re doing – and he’s not.”

Miller enjoyed a dream home debut in the reverse fixture against Mansfield in September, scoring twice, and would love something similar this afternoon.

“George is an extremely honest man,” added Taylor.

“He’s aware that at this precise moment in time, he’s not delivering as he should do, based on the talent he has.

“I believe it’s our responsibility to make sure he gets chances and we continue to play to his strengths.

“George will most definitely come good.

“He’ll score more goals this season, absolutely no doubt about that.