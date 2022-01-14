Matt Taylor: Walsall closing in on top targets

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

Taylor, whose side head to in-form Mansfield Town tomorrow, says the Saddlers have identified the players they want and are ‘getting closer’ to snapping them up.

When asked if things have advanced over the last week, he said: “Yes, most definitely.

“It always takes time, but we’re very clear on the targets and what we need.

“Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) and the chairman (Leigh Pomlett), and myself, we’re working extremely hard to make sure we get the right people into the building.

“The targets we’ve identified, we’re working extremely hard.

“As per usual, the targets we’d like to bring to the club obviously have other options.

“But what we won’t do as a group, as a football club, is panic. That’s not going to happen because we have a supremely talented group in the first place.

“There are areas where we feel we need to add and get better.

“We’ve identified that, there’s been lots of conversations, and we’re most definitely getting closer.

“Hopefully, sooner rather than later, we can add to the squad.

“It’s historically a tough window to navigate, but we’re doing very well as a football club at the moment.

“I’m sure and hopeful we’ll have new players in the building when the time is right – before the end of the month.”

Meanwhile, Taylor says Walsall remain locked in discussions with winger Otis Khan over a new deal and ‘nothing has changed’ as of yet.

His current terms expire this month and on if there is any update to the situation, Taylor added: “No, not at the moment.

“We are where we were the last time we spoke. We’re still in dialogue.