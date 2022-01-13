Matt Taylor won't make panic Walsall moves

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers have Manny Monthe serving a seven-game FA ban that has five matches left to run on it.

Ash Taylor, meanwhile, missed the loss to Stevenage having tested positive for Covid-19, with full-back Hayden White filling in.

Taylor, though, is happy with his options and will not act 'purely on emotion'.

"We've got a group of players that I'm really pleased with," said Taylor.

"Are we aware of deficiencies in the squad? Yes. But that's part and parcel for every football club.

"If Ash plays, we're not speaking about centre-halves.

"Unfortunately, one of our players has tested positive for Covid. But does that change my thinking? No, it can't do.

"You can't make decisions in this job based purely on emotion.

"Are we looking for players? Of course we are.

"But I'm not making any rash decisions and nor will anybody else at the football club."

Taylor has been coy when asked about the positions he wants to strengthen, but did say at a fans' forum in November he wanted a full-back and 'if greedy', he would take another striker.

He added on Walsall's search for players: "We're working extremely hard.

"But at the moment, is there anybody imminent coming in? We're working as hard as we possibly can to add to the group, but it has to be the right person.

"We're not panicking. I refuse to panic.