Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matt Taylor: Walsall must get serious

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Matt Taylor insists Walsall’s trend of falling short against struggling teams must stop ‘if the players are really serious’.

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor

The Saddlers fell to a woeful 3-1 loss against lowly Stevenage at the weekend. It was a deeply disappointing day in an inconsistent season on the whole so far, with Taylor’s lot having won seven games, drawn eight and lost eight in League Two.

Taylor said: “These days make you stronger. We’ve got 23 games left this season, and the challenge for me and the players is to up our levels of consistency.

“There’s been too many peaks and troughs in our season.

“When we perform well, we win football matches. It’s that simple. We have to perform well more often and for longer if the players are really serious.”

Meanwhile, Walsall’s trip to Northampton – originally set for Boxing Day – is now taking place on Tuesday, March 1 (7.45pm).

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News