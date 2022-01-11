Matt Taylor: Walsall must get serious

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers fell to a woeful 3-1 loss against lowly Stevenage at the weekend. It was a deeply disappointing day in an inconsistent season on the whole so far, with Taylor’s lot having won seven games, drawn eight and lost eight in League Two.

Taylor said: “These days make you stronger. We’ve got 23 games left this season, and the challenge for me and the players is to up our levels of consistency.

“There’s been too many peaks and troughs in our season.

“When we perform well, we win football matches. It’s that simple. We have to perform well more often and for longer if the players are really serious.”