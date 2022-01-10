Jack Earing apologises to Walsall fans after dire defeat

Jack Earing

The Saddlers’ habit of giving lowly League Two teams a helping hand continued as they lost 3-1 at the Lamex Stadium.

They were behind after just 25 seconds through Rollin Menayese’s own goal and then two down before the 10-minute mark.

Matt Taylor’s side threatened a comeback in the second half but, ultimately, got what they deserved after a horrendous first period.

Earing said on the performance: “We shouldn’t be conceding two goals in the first 10 minutes – we know that.

“After the scenes from the late goal against Newport, you would’ve thought that we would’ve started brightly and been more confident.

“I just don’t know what it was. We looked lost in the first half and, ultimately, that lost us the game.

“We don’t accept it at all. We can’t apologise to the fans enough.

“Our mentality hasn’t been great this season, as you can see.

“We’ve maybe gone to games thinking we’d win and it’d be a walk in the park, but you can’t underestimate any team in this league.

“So, we’ve got to get our heads down, regroup and drive each other on to have a better mentality and better spirit.”

Walsall’s loss adds to a long list of poor results against struggling sides – the 1-0 defeat at Carlisle in December and 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe in August also sticking out. Earing added: “I think that comes back to the mentality.

“We’ve come to these places – no disrespect to anyone – and with the players we have, we need to get at least a point at Stevenage, Carlisle, and pick up three points against Scunthorpe at home.

“Again, like the gaffer has said, it’s back to the mentality.