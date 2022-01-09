Stevenage 3 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Dejected Saddlers after Stevenage's third goal

CARL RUSHWORTH

Conceded three and might have been a bit disappointed with the Boro’s second.

Disappointed: 5

ZAK MILLS

Made a late goal-line clearance, but Mills got caught underneath the ball for Lines’ header and, generally, was beaten far too easily. This was his first league start since August and it showed, really.

Rusty: 3

HAYDEN WHITE

Centre-half is not his natural position and, again, it showed. Was very unsure in the first half and although better in the second, the damage was done.

Poor: 3

ROLLIN MENAYESE

A shame to have happened after his long-term deal, but this was his worst Walsall outing. Scored that clumsy own goal and was lucky not to have given away a penalty shortly afterwards.

Own goal: 3

STEPHEN WARD

Let Taylor just skip past him in the build-up to his late strike for the hosts. Also nowhere to be seen for Stevenage’s second. Ward has the experience, but he failed to do the basics in this clash.

Woeful: 3

JACK EARING

Set up Kiernan’s goal and while he was certainly not at his best, Earing was one of the few to make some sort of positive contribution. You saw he was trying.

Effort: 6

JOSS LABADIE

The skipper failed to stamp his authority on the game, at all. His energy is usually clear to see, but it was not here.

Faded: 4

OTIS KHAN

Khan had a go, without quite showing the quality fans have come to expect from him. Put in a few decent deliveries but struggled to create from open play.

Deliveries: 5

CONOR WILKINSON

After the euphoria of his late strike against Newport, Wilkinson found it hard to get going. Playing behind Miller in the first half did not work. Did a bit better when moved to the right in the second.

Switch: 5

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Finished well with his weaker right foot and, to be fair, has been a steady source of goals for Walsall in recent months.

Goal: 6

GEORGE MILLER

Now 13 games without a goal, and never looked like scoring at Stevenage. Works hard but something has to change. A tweak to the system perhaps?

Goalless: 5

SUBS

Kieran Phillips (for Miller, 60) 5

Tyrese Shade (for Kiernan, 80) 5