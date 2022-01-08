Notification Settings

Matt Taylor targets a strong Walsall finish for Carl Rushworth

Walsall chief Matt Taylor has urged goalkeeper Carl Rushworth to have a ‘really strong’ end to the season after being handed a new contract by parent club Brighton.

Rushworth’s fine form with the Saddlers has been recognised by the Seagulls in the shape of a long-term deal until 2025.

On the back of it, Taylor has called on the impressive 20-year-old to keep his head down and continue being ‘very consistent’ between the sticks in League Two.

“Carl’s been exceptional this season,” said Taylor. “When you look at the fact he hadn’t had exposure to league football, he comes here and has to fight to get the shirt – he’s fighting every single day to keep it away from Jack (Rose) as well.

“Carl has been very consistent in his performances, and he’s growing.

“It’s no coincidence that Brighton have understood that and given him a new contract.

“Now, the thing for Carl to do is not rest on his laurels.”

Rushworth was hoping to keep a clean sheet at Stevenage today.

Taylor added: “We understand he’s not our player – but we understood that at the beginning.

“Carl’s one of those to have come in on loan.

“His behaviour is exceptional every day, and he’s getting better on the football pitch.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing him mature and grow as a man, and grow as a footballer.

“What Carl needs to do now is have a really strong end to the season and make sure it’s a positive one.”

n Walsall's postponed match with Braford City has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 25 (7.45pm).

