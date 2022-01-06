Leigh Pomlett eyes more Walsall home-grown stars

Leigh Pomlett

Technical director Jamie Fullarton said at a fans' forum in November that the Saddlers were undertaking a full review of their youth system to ensure they develop 'winners'.

And Pomlett, speaking to the Express & Star, has stated the importance of offering more 'mentoring and support' to promising youngsters.

One thing Walsall have done in recent months is make player-coach Mat Sadler the 'linkage' between the club's senior and youth set-ups.

Part of his role is to support young players as they make the jump up to the first-team fold, and Pomlett is pleased with the progress the Saddlers have made on that front.

"Mat works with the young players. He trains them on a Monday," said Pomlett.

"Mat is the linkage between the first-team squad and the young players in the academy.

"There has to be a bridge. The moment that bridge isn't there, there's a disconnect and you have a problem.

"We're working really hard on the academy side of things at the moment.

"Mat plays an important linkage role, while also being a first-team support coach.

"He works a lot with the younger players, and younger defenders, to bring them up to speed and make them full-time professionals.

"It's a big jump from the academy to the first-team squad.

"I've been watching Shay (Willock) and how he's fitted in. It's quite a jump for him, so you need a support mechanism to get there.

"You can't just say 'he's good, stick him in and see how he gets on'.

"You need that degree of mentoring and support for young players coming through."

Walsall have had several players who spent time in the academy feature for the first team this term – although none have been regular starters.

Alfie Bates, Sam Perry, Tom Leak, Shay Willock and Joe Willis have all featured, mostly in the EFL Trophy.

Perry was picked up a couple of years ago from Villa while Willock had been at Solihull Moors.

And Pomlett insists they will continue to keep a close eye on talents released by other local clubs.

"Shay, we picked him up and developed him. That's part of the process, bringing young players in who often don't quite make it somewhere else. That's a perfectly right thing for us to do," said Pomlett.

"We've got some more who'll break through in the next 12 months I think."

Liam Kinsella, who continues to thrive for Walsall under Matt Taylor, is a fine example of the success that can be achieved through the academy. He has been with the Saddlers since the age of eight, and Pomlett would love a few more players to follow his lead.

"Clubs like ours depend on the performance of the academy. Not in full, but in part," he added.

"The more local lads that come through, the better the feel of the club. It's good to see.