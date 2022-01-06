Conor Wilkinson determined to make up for lot Walsall time

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 01/01/2022..... Walsall v Newport County. Pictured, Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal..

Wilkinson has only featured in 14 of the Saddlers' 22 league games this season due to hamstring issues.

The summer signing from Leyton Orient, though, displayed his class in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Newport County.

Now, he is keen to impress consistently and says he has learned from 'mistakes' he made in not staying fit.

"It’s tough to take – you come to a club and you want to impress straight away, and I’ve had the same injury three times," said Wilkinson.

"It's probably down to myself, maybe I’ve not man-managed it.

"I’ve probably done a bit too much or I haven’t done as much as I should have.

"I’ve learned from my mistakes. Last year, I played 42 out of 46, so it is quite tough to come to a new place, as like I say you want to impress, and I haven’t played half the amount of games I should have this season."

Wilkinson, now on four League Two goals for the Saddlers, is out to help Matt Taylor's side grab more victories.

They are yet to achieve back-to-back league triumphs, and the 26-year-old added: "The gaffer has toughened us – for a reason and a purpose.

"We are going to be working our socks off and learning from our mistakes, rightly so because we probably throw away too many points.

"If we turn those points into three points we will be flying up the table and be where we want to be.