Matt Taylor wants more Conor Wilkinson Walsall magic

Wilkinson was the star as the Saddlers drew 3-3 with Newport County in a remarkable clash at the weekend.

The 26-year-old has been plagued by hamstring issues since being snapped up last summer, but he oozed class with his injury-time equaliser on Saturday.

Taylor said: "That's what we signed him for.

"It's one of the reasons why Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) and I, along with the chairman (Leigh Pomlett), worked so hard to bring him into the football club.

"So, what Conor has got to do now, the challenge for him, is replicate that.

"He can do it, but we've got to make sure he's available to do that.

"If we do, we know we've got a very good footballer on our hands."

Wilkinson netted twice against County and even scored an own goal in a thrilling display as a substitute.

His last-gasp equaliser would not have looked out of place in the Premier League.

"It shows you the confidence Conor has got," added Taylor, whose first signing as Walsall boss was Wilkinson.

"If I told you he does it in training all the time, I wouldn't be lying to you.

"We've got a player who needs to produce that now on a regular basis."

Walsall, meanwhile, are hoping to have Brendan Kiernan back in the fold this week.