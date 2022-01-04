Comment: Walsall's signing of Rollin Menayese a top bit of business

Rollin Menayese after signing his permanent deal (Picture: Walsall FC)

First and foremost, it is exactly what the impressive centre-half deserves after a brilliant half-season on loan from Mansfield Town.

The 24-year-old possesses all of the qualities you could ask for from a proper defender.

Menayese is quick, strong, aggressive, thrives in the air and looks comfortable with the ball at his feet.

And having been shipped out on loan to several places throughout his young career, he finally has the opportunity to succeed at a permanent home.

Walsall, in getting him signed until 2024, should have a key player on their hands for years to come.

Turning his loan spell into a permanent move gives them wriggle room for another addition this month, too, in that they are no longer bound by the five-loanee quota.

So, again, this bit of business stands the Saddlers in good stead on multiple fronts.

Chairman Leigh Pomlett recently told the Express & Star that he did not envisage spending any transfer fees in this window.

However, they have paid an undisclosed sum to get Menayese in, and that deserves credit.

Walsall could have played a waiting game until the summer – when his Stags contract was set to expire – and looked to secure him on a free transfer.

But by acting swiftly, they have avoided other suitors potentially entering the fray and, vitally, created space for another loan player.

While boss Matt Taylor was coy when asked about potential additions last week, he has previously hinted at wanting a full-back and striker to boost his squad.

Now, the loan market can be explored for one of those.

January always proves to be a difficult month to operate in, so make no mistake, this is a very encouraging way to start from the Saddlers.

Especially in the wake of Manny Monthe’s FA ban, it helps alleviate worries about the defence.

When it comes to Menayese, the fear of a recall is, thankfully, no longer there. He is Walsall’s man now.

Menayese has been a consistent performer for the Saddlers

Of course, there are other things that need to be addressed.

Getting Otis Khan, whose short-term deal expires this month, tied down to fresh terms is a key matter.

Talks are under way and, hopefully, they lead to him staying.

But for the here and now, getting Menayese fully through the door is a fantastic move and speaks to the environment created under Taylor.

Another factor to note is that he can play against Mansfield later this month, too.

Taking everything into account, this really is an astute, feel-good piece of business from Walsall.

They should benefit from it both in the short term and long term.