Analysis: Thrills and spills in crackers Walsall clash that had it all

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his first goal

Games like this do not come around all too often, so when they do, you have to savour them.

While the Saddlers may not have won on Saturday, fans will not be forgetting this six-goal thriller against Newport County any time soon.

The back-and-forth second half had everything and was wrapped up in a sublime manner as Conor Wilkinson smashed in a stupendous volley to make it 3-3 in the 95th minute.

What role this point will play in Walsall’s season, of course, remains to be seen, but football is built on special moments.

This extraordinary encounter could well fall into the ‘I was there’ category.

After seeing three matches in a row postponed through the effects of Covid, this was a timely reminder of just how thrilling the beautiful game can be.

It was an extreme example of all the highs and lows the sport can bring.

Four goals came in the space of 13 second-half minutes.

The first of those saw Wilkinson – on as a substitute – find the net with his very first touch.

He then headed into his own net before Newport’s Matty Dolan also got in on the own goal act, with Dominic Telford – who came up with the opener in a much more run-of-the-mill first half – then making it 3-2 to the visitors.

There was barely time to collect your thoughts. This was blink-and-you-miss-it stuff.

Wilkinson would spectacularly round off the drama in the clash’s dying seconds.

The 4,946 supporters at the Banks’s Stadium got their money’s worth, and then some.

Saddlers boss Matt Taylor said that it was the ‘most bizarre’ game of his coaching career thus far.

He will be disappointed not to have got all three points given the opportunities they created.

He will also be annoyed with the goals they let in.

But he could not help but smile afterwards either.

It was impossible not to get swept up by the crazy events of the second half.

The first period, as mentioned, was not of an exceptional nature.

Walsall – who were without Brendan Kiernan after he tested positive for Covid-19 – made a slow start and got punished by Telford, the division’s top scorer.

He swept home four minutes in after being afforded too much space in the box and the Saddlers, while they rallied and created a few half-chances, had struggled to properly get going.

But following the restart, and the introduction of Wilkinson, things sprang into life in a major way.

The fact he scored mere seconds after taking Kieran Phillips’ place – finishing smartly after Otis Khan’s corner – was noteworthy.

However, this game just kept rising up a level.

Wilkinson soon came up with a bullet header, but at the wrong end.

Sensing a Newport attacker was behind him and ready to act at the far post, he ended up heading beyond the powerless Carl Rushworth.

Dolan’s own goal saw him get his feet all mixed up after another deft delivery from Khan.

Telford’s second came thanks to some shoddy defending from the Saddlers.

And it is difficult to find the words that do Wilkinson’s leveller at the death justice. If you have not seen it, look it up.

Some supporters invaded the pitch in celebration.

Walsall may be hit with a fine as a result and while such scenes are not what you want to see, it was a truly magical goal.

If Wilkinson can stay fit, he could have an enormous impact in this second half of the season. Very few players in League Two possess the quality he does.

Ultimately, it must be stressed what a thoroughly enjoyable game this was.

The Saddlers showed character, refused to give up and helped put on a hell of a show.