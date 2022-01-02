Walsall 3-3 Newport County - Player ratings

CARL RUSHWORTH
Made some sharp saves – most notably a one-on-one with Baker-Richardson in the second half.
Saves: 7
HAYDEN WHITE
Looked to get involved going forward and had a few moments of joy.
Moments: 6
ASH TAYLOR
Could have won some penalties, being pulled down when attacking free-kicks.
Wrestled: 6
ROLLIN MENAYESE
Found it a bit difficult against Telford, who has scored 16 times this term.
Difficult: 6
STEPHEN WARD
Beat Baker-Richardson to the punch to stop a Newport attack in a mixed outing.
Mixed: 6
LIAM KINSELLA
Displayed his tenaciousness once more and covered lots of ground in midfield.
Busy: 7
JACK EARING
Grew into it in the second half before being replaced by Shade, 80 minutes in.
Steady: 6
OTIS KHAN
His set-piece delivery continues to be excellent. Set up Wilkinson's first and forced Dolan's own goal. Will hopefully sign fresh terms with Walsall this month.
Deliveries: 8
EMMANUEL OSADEBE
Had a decent first-half shot flash wide. Went off for Labadie on the hour mark.
Effort: 6
KIERAN PHILLIPS
Did not have much of an influence and was replaced by star man Wilkinson.
Quiet: 5
GEORGE MILLER
Worked hard. Will be desperate to hit the goal trail again soon.
Application: 6
SUBS
Conor Wilkinson (for Phillips, 52)
What an impact. Scored with his first touch. Then headed into his own net but responded with a remarkable volley at the death to make it 3-3. Has fantastic technical ability. His late strike was a thing of true beauty. 9
Joss Labadie (for Osadebe, 63)
Picked up a booking in a committed showing as a substitute. 6
Tyrese Shade (for Earing, 80)
Helped pile on the pressure before Wilkinson's late leveller. 6
Not used: Rose (gk), Mills, Leak, Perry.