Walsall 3-3 Newport County - Player ratings

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Joe Edwards rates the players after Walsall's extraordinary 3-3 draw with Newport County at the Banks's Stadium.

Walsall's Conor Wilkinson celebrates scoring their third goal (PA)
CARL RUSHWORTH

Made some sharp saves – most notably a one-on-one with Baker-Richardson in the second half.

Saves: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Looked to get involved going forward and had a few moments of joy.

Moments: 6

ASH TAYLOR

Could have won some penalties, being pulled down when attacking free-kicks.

Wrestled: 6

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Found it a bit difficult against Telford, who has scored 16 times this term.

Difficult: 6

STEPHEN WARD

Beat Baker-Richardson to the punch to stop a Newport attack in a mixed outing.

Mixed: 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Displayed his tenaciousness once more and covered lots of ground in midfield.

Busy: 7

JACK EARING

Grew into it in the second half before being replaced by Shade, 80 minutes in.

Steady: 6

OTIS KHAN

His set-piece delivery continues to be excellent. Set up Wilkinson's first and forced Dolan's own goal. Will hopefully sign fresh terms with Walsall this month.

Deliveries: 8

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Had a decent first-half shot flash wide. Went off for Labadie on the hour mark.

Effort: 6

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Did not have much of an influence and was replaced by star man Wilkinson.

Quiet: 5

GEORGE MILLER

Worked hard. Will be desperate to hit the goal trail again soon.

Application: 6

SUBS

Conor Wilkinson (for Phillips, 52)

What an impact. Scored with his first touch. Then headed into his own net but responded with a remarkable volley at the death to make it 3-3. Has fantastic technical ability. His late strike was a thing of true beauty. 9

Joss Labadie (for Osadebe, 63)

Picked up a booking in a committed showing as a substitute. 6

Tyrese Shade (for Earing, 80)

Helped pile on the pressure before Wilkinson's late leveller. 6

Not used: Rose (gk), Mills, Leak, Perry.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

