Walsall boss Matt Taylor has targeted areas he wants to strengthen

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Matt Taylor says Walsall have areas they want to strengthen in this January transfer window – but is keeping them close to his chest.

Walsall manager Matthew Taylor before the Sky Bet League Two match at the Utilita Energy Stadium, Bradford. Picture date: Saturday September 4, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Bradford. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
With the new year upon us, clubs can bolster their squads, and the Saddlers are ready to act if 'the right character becomes available in the right position'.

When asked exactly what positions he wants to reinforce, Taylor was coy – although he did refer to maybe wanting a full-back and a forward at a fans' forum in November.

"Yes, but we're not going to disclose them," said Taylor, on if he has specific areas in mind.

Chairman Leigh Pomlett and Taylor have recently indicated that the club may do one or two deals this month – without spending any transfer fees.

On whether their activity is likely to happen early on or later in the window, Saddlers chief Taylor added: "To answer that honestly, I don't know.

"Of course, you'll see transfers and deals done early on in the window, but as with every transfer window, the last day always seems to be chaos – whether that's in the summer or January.

"One thing I can say is, from our perspective, we're obviously working hard and making sure if the right character becomes available in the right position, we're ready to do something about it."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

