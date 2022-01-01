Manager Matt Taylor proud of Walsall's 'never say die attitude' in 3-3 thriller

Walsall manager Matthew Taylor on the touchline during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Saddlers kicked off 2022 by drawing 3-3 with Newport County in a scarcely-believable encounter at the Banks's Stadium.

Five of the six goals came in a whirlwind second half, which ended with Conor Wilkinson hammering in a 95th-minute leveller for a share of the spoils.

"It's definitely the most bizarre game I've ever been involved in as a coach," admitted Taylor.

"At times, it had the feel of 'you attack, we attack'.

"If we hadn't have got anything, it would have been an injustice, in my opinion.

"To do it in the way we have and the style we have, it just solidifies my belief in this group of players.

"Of course, we made mistakes. Those mistakes led to us conceding goals.

"But in terms of our attacking prowess, getting into the final third and the crosses we put in, the deliveries and the runs were right – it was just that final bit where it wasn't dropping.

"The players are disappointed not to have won, and that shows you the growth of the group.

"I ask the players to never give up and never to lose believe in themselves.

"So, I'm really pleased for them, although looking at the bigger picture, it should have been more than a point."

Walsall fell behind early on in the first half as Dominic Telford scored for Newport.

Wilkinson levelled in the second period, seconds after coming on as a substitute, but then headed into his own net to put County back ahead.

Matty Dolan's own goal then saw the Saddlers make it 2-2, before the visitors raced back up the pitch and scored again through Telford.

Wilkinson then had the final say with a magical volley deep into stoppage time.

"I thought we were the better team, although we made decisions I wasn't pleased with defensively," said Taylor.

"Offensively, we were dominant, I felt, with the chances we created.

"I'm exceptionally proud of the players and the character they showed to come from behind three times.

"In the first half, I thought we were poor. We didn't take enough risks and played too safe.

"But in the second half, you saw a group of men that fight for each other until the final whistle.

"That's hugely important for us while on the flip side, we had enough opportunities to take three points.

"The players showed immense belief in each other, and you see the quality of Conor to score a spectacular goal to get us back in the game."

Some Walsall fans ran onto the pitch after Wilkinson's excellent last-gasp strike, and Taylor added: "Fans shouldn't come on the pitch, I understand that. I get that.