Bescot Banter: Rested and ready!

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/12/21 .WALSALL V COLCHESTER UNITED.Walsall manager Matt Taylor..

Reaching the festive period on the back of a comfortable victory over Colchester United, the Saddlers have been forced to sit on the sidelines as their last three games were called off as COVID made its way through the opposition squads.

Although the trio of postponements gave Matt Taylor a welcome opportunity to work through some of the issues which continue to see as many points dropped as have been secured, there's something special about festive football, and it's a shame that supporters had to miss out after enduring such a difficult couple of years.

Along with the occasional defensive lapse and blunt attacking line, injuries have also taken their toll on the season so far, so a couple of weeks of training will have allowed some of the walking wounded to return to the fold, hopefully easing the pressure on the squad as a whole.

Back to on the field matters and, even with the win over Colchester, the team has been in frustrating form over the last few weeks, winning two, drawing two, and losing two of their last six league outings.

In fact, despite losing just two of the last twelve league games, the team is yet to win two or more consecutive games in League Two so far this season, a statistic which tells us all we need to know about the class of 2021/22.

Ready, willing and sometimes able, the current crop have provided us with many highs and lows over the last few months, with every encouraging performance being followed by a frustrating one.

Continuing our look at the statistics, and the team has won just seven of their twenty-one league games since the season got underway in August, so, it's a minor miracle that we go into this weekend's round of games with the very real chance of moving to within just a few points of the Play-Off places.

However, with fixtures against Swindon Town, Northampton Town, and Bradford City to be added to the already busy New Year schedule, the next few weeks could truly make or break our campaign.

Build upon the win over the U's by going on an undefeated run and the team could very well put themselves into the title race, but continue their unpredictable form and another season in the fourth tier is more likely than not.

Of course, there'll be many more ups and downs over the remainder of the season, not to mention the possibility of yet more COVID cancellations, and, with more than half of the season still to be played, it's all up for grabs.