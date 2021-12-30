Walsall boss Matt Taylor looking for consistency

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers' recent extended break due to Covid issues for opposing teams has allowed Taylor to reflect on the season thus far.

He has been greatly encouraged by some of the performances but knows they must sharpen up at both ends heading into 2022.

"When I watch us play, I'm excited. I watch us take risks, and when I look at the growth of the players, individually and collectively, you can see we have a clear structure and identity as a club and as a team," said Taylor.

"Are the players getting better at it? Yes.

"But from my perspective, where games have been won and lost has been in both boxes.

"The messages from me are really simple. We've got to continue doing what we're doing, building how we build. But we've got to be more ruthless when we have opportunities.

"We did a graph, and we create so many chances, I can't even tell you.

"To create those chances is fantastic, but it's about putting it in the back of the net.

"If we do that, we know we're a good team.

"We know barring one or two performances, we've been in every game. And those one or two performances were early on.

"So, I look at us and how we're going about our business, I definitely think we're becoming more consistent.

"But if the season is going to finish positively, we have to be more consistent in our behaviours on the pitch."

Taylor, whose side hope to finally return to action against Newport County on Saturday, added: "The boys have got true belief. You can see that.

"You only have to look at the last performance (beating Colchester 3-0). There was only ever going to be one winner.

"I'm really pleased, but would I prefer to be in a better position? Of course I would.

"So, our performances in the second half of the season have got to show that.