Manny Monthe

Monthe is serving a seven-game suspension after having an accusation of homophobic abuse – during his time at former club Tranmere Rovers – found proven by the Football Association.

The 26-year-old defender maintained his innocence throughout and after the process but is not due to play again for the Saddlers now until mid-February.

Taylor said: “He’s been dealt his punishment, so what Manny has to do now is make sure that as and when the ban is over, he’s ready and available. I’m sure he will be.

“It’s going to be a tough time for him. Psychologically, it’ll be a tough time for him, because he’ll be training all week with no game at the end of it. But it’s happened, it’s done.”

Monthe was found to have used ‘abusive and/or insulting language’ during the ninth minute of the game between Forest Green and Tranmere on May 1 that constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’.

The language was also found to have ‘included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation’.

Alongside receiving a seven-game ban, the centre-half was fined £1,200.

Monthe said in a statement after the seven-game ban was issued that he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the outcome of the FA hearing and ‘categorically denies making any such comment’.

Walsall chief Taylor added: “It’s obviously disappointing for us as a football club and disappointing for Manny.

“But sometimes things happen in football and that’s how other people get opportunities. That’s what will happen now.