Matt Taylor has faith in Walsall players

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

Saddlers chairman Leigh Pomlett said recently he does not see next month being all that busy in terms of incomings.

And Taylor, while looking for one or two of the 'right type', concurs as he said: "I'm really pleased with the squad we've got. That's one thing I will say.

"Obviously Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) and I have had lots of conversations and we've identified areas – if somebody was available who was the right type.

"But I'm really pleased with the squad we've got, we've built, and the players we've got in the building.

"We've got really good options all over the pitch.

"If there's an area I feel we can strengthen, of course, we'll look at it.

"But having moved in this month as a player, it's a different market than the summer.

"More power tends to be with the players a little bit.

"So, we'll make sure whatever we do is right for the club."

Taylor, who is keen not to upset the current dynamic, added: "Of course, we're always on the lookout.

"But it's not just what they do on the pitch that's important.

"The character is hugely important as well. The last thing I'd want to do is derail the work done previously by not signing the right type of player in January.

"So, we're hopeful that if there's an area we feel we can strengthen, we can get that done.

"If good footballers are available, we'd happily be interested.