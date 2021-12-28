Jorge Leitao blazed Portuguese trail in the Black Country

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 19/11/2021..Pic at Banks's stadium, Walsall FC, and the team that won at the Millenium Stadium 20 years go had a reunion. John Evans, and Jorge Leitao..

Wolves, over the last five years or so, has become something of a mini Portugal – Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Nelson Semedo are just a few currently on their books.

But back in 2000, Jorge Leitao blazed a trail when swapping Feirense for Walsall. He got on a plane barely even knowing where he was going.

Moving from Portugal to England, especially to play in Division Two, was pretty much unheard of.

However, more than 260 appearances and over 70 goals would go on to cement Leitao's status as a Saddlers legend.

He recently returned to Walsall to celebrate 20 years since the play-off final triumph over Reading at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, and he says it is nice to think that he might have opened some doors for fellow countrymen to thrive in the Midlands.

"Oh yeah, I don't regret it for a second, coming here to Walsall," said Leitao.

"To be honest, I'd never heard about Walsall before I came.

"Even when I got to the airport, I didn't know where I was going to.

"My agent just picked me up and told me we were going to a town called Walsall, near Birmingham. I said 'alright then'.

"That was the first time I'd heard about Walsall, but I wouldn't regret it, not for a second.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again, this is where I spent my best years as a footballer.

"Back then, Portuguese players, there wasn't many playing here, in the whole league.

"I was probably one of the first to come over, the third or fourth to come to England.

"But it was really the right decision, and it's nice to know I opened some doors for other Portuguese players to come over.

"With all the support that I had and the players I played with, it was an amazing five years.

"That's why it's always nice to come back and know I'm welcomed here."

Leitao's story with the Saddlers was one of great success.

Helping them to play-off glory as that season's top scorer, he would continue to be a regular source of goals before saying an emotional farewell after five years and returning to his homeland, with Beira-Mar.

Wolves have since embraced the Portuguese culture, while the vast majority of their recruits have settled down in either Compton or Tettenhall.

Looking at things on a wider scale since Leitao's move to Walsall, too, Jose Mourinho made one of the greatest impacts seen by a manager in English football for decades.

But why have the Portuguese tended to do so well here?

Leitao said: "We love football in Portugal, just as English people love football.

"The pace here, of course, is much faster. It's physical.

"It's better now, but when I came, it was even more physical.

"As Portuguese players, we like challenges, and England has the most competitive leagues in the world.

"You've got the Premier League, of course, but even the Championship, League One and League Two, they're all really competitive leagues. We like that as Portuguese players.

"Now, in Portugal, everybody wants to be in England. It's so, so competitive.

"It's the best. That's why people want to come here. It's everything."

Leitao, ultimately, lives back home in Portugal these days, but whenever he visits, a heroes welcome from the Walsall faithful is guaranteed.

The move he made at the turn of the century, while very unique then, certainly turned out well for him – and has done for many others in the years that have followed.

Leitao added: "It went so well for me, and at Walsall, we had probably three or four more Portuguese and Brazilian players after me.

"At the end of the day, it was really brilliant playing here for five years.