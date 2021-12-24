Notification Settings

Matt Taylor chief hails Walsall's attitude amid postponements

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall chief Matt Taylor has been ‘massively’ impressed with the work ethic and attitude his players have shown while seeing a series of games postponed.

Matt Taylor
The Saddlers’ scheduled home clash with Bradford City next Wednesday is the latest to have been called off because of Covid issues for the opposition.

Walsall continue to train hard at Essington, unsure exactly when their next match will be, and Taylor has hailed his squad’s commitment to the cause.

“I’ve been a player, and I was a moaning player. Constantly,” he said.

“I understand the players would like a bit of downtime.

“They haven’t had many days off, but every time that we’ve asked them to come in, they’ve performed extremely well. They are hitting all the numbers they need to hit.

“We’ve used this as a period to really strengthen what we do, and who we are.

“The players have had to work and it’s impressed me massively, how they’ve got on with their jobs.

"They’ve worked really hard and I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve driven each other on.

“It speaks to the character of each and every one of them.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

