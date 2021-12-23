Walsall suffer third straight postponement with Bradford clash off

Bank's Stadium

The Saddlers had already seen last Saturday's game at Swindon Town and the Boxing Day trip to Northampton Town suspended due to outbreaks in opposition squads.

And with Bradford also having a number of positive cases, Matt Taylor's lot have seen another game bite the dust.

The Bantams had already called off two matches due to their Covid outbreak before requesting to postpone the Walsall game.

The Saddlers will hope to finally return to action against Newport County on New Year's Day.

Tickets bought for the Bradford fixture will be valid for the rearranged date – to be confirmed in due course.