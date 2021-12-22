Kieran Phillips feeling the Walsall buzz

Kieran Phillips

As Covid-19 concerns grow, with the Saddlers having back-to-back games postponed, Phillips has not taken the presence of supporters at games for granted.

This has been the 21-year-old's first season playing in front of crowds, and he has relished the backing and the responsibility that comes with it.

"I've really enjoyed it," said Phillips, who has scored five times since being brought in from Championship outfit Huddersfield.

"When you're aspiring to be a footballer growing up, that's one of the things that really gets you going. You're just buzzing for it.

"Last year in the Championship, and all of football, there were no fans at all.

"It just didn't feel the same, but obviously being here this season, it's been brilliant.

"Every time you get near the goal, the fans are screaming.