Defensive ace Rollin Menayese loving life with Walsall

Rollin Menayese

Centre-half Menayese is with the Saddlers – not playing this weekend after a Covid outbreak at scheduled opponents Swindon Town – in the latest of a series of loans over his young career.

The 23-year-old feels at home after a ‘stop-start’ past few years and is keen for things to carry on as they have gone so far at the Banks’s Stadium.

“This is probably the most enjoyable time of my football,” said Menayese.

“I’m enjoying it, and I feel like I’m improving.

"The training ground, the lads, the staff, the fans, everything – it’s all been great.

“I want to keep improving and keep putting in good performances and see where that leaves us.

"But yes, I’m really enjoying my football at the moment.”

Menayese started at Weston-super-Mare before going on to join Bristol Rovers.

Loan spells with Swindon – where he first met Walsall chief Matt Taylor – and Aldershot Town would follow before a permanent move to Mansfield Town.

The Stags have since sent him on loan to Grimsby Town and now the Saddlers.

Menayese, it is fair to say, would like to find a long-term home.

He added: “Look, I’m happy and enjoying my football. I can’t ask for more.