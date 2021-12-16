Otis Khan: Walsall must find consistency

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/12/21 .WALSALL V COLCHESTER UNITED.Otis Khan scores his second...

The Saddlers were thoroughly impressive as they breezed past the U's with a 3-0 victory at the weekend, with Khan scoring twice.

But the 26-year-old insists it only matters if they build on it.

Having failed to achieve back-to-back wins in League Two so far, he is determined to end that trend against Swindon Town this Saturday.

"It's not about getting too comfortable and thinking that we've cracked it," said Khan.

"We've got a free week now, no midweek game, so it's another week to be on the training ground and putting in the work.

"We'll have a good week of training and then have full focus on Saturday.

"It's about building confidence. Off the back of a 3-0 win, everyone should be confident.

"When you lose on a Saturday, you have to build yourself back up during the week.

"When you win in that fashion, everyone's confident. But it's about making sure we don't get too comfortable.