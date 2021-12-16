Matt Taylor: Rory Holden can see the light

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/09/21 .WALSALL V MANSFIELD.Rory Holden on crutches..

Holden has only played twice in 2021, and not featured competitively since Taylor's appointment in the summer, due to a succession of knee issues.

The Northern Irishman, though, recently stepped up his recovery by starting solo running drills on the Essington training pitches.

And Taylor – while still not knowing an exact date for when he will be back in the first-team fold – says the overall picture is now a lot more positive.

When asked if he is excited or cautious over Holden's return, the Saddlers chief said: "I wouldn't say I'm cautious.

"That's because Rory, when he returns, will have put in an immense amount of work on his own – both inside and outside. So, I wouldn't say that I'm cautious.

"He's making good progress. When he will be rejoining the group, I don't know.

"What I do know is that, unfortunately, I haven't been able to call on him because he's been injured.

"But I think he can see the light at the end of the tunnel now.

"He's towards the latter stages of his rehabilitation. He'll need a period of time, obviously, to re-integrate with the group.

"He'll need a certain amount of games before he's ready for the first team as well.

"But I'm excited Rory is getting closer and, hopefully, we can look to have him back in the group as soon as possible."

Holden had been a standout player for Walsall before his injury problems struck.

The 24-year-old has had to endure a hugely difficult 12 months, but Taylor says the experience will have made the midfield playmaker more driven.

"Unfortunately, it's an occupational hazard," added Taylor.

"I don't think the human body is built to do what we (footballers) do on a daily basis – I can answer that having been in his position and injured. You push your body to its limits.

"He's been unfortunate, but that'll make him more hungry to be successful.