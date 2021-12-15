Notification Settings

Matt Taylor throws down gauntlet to Ash Taylor

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Matt Taylor wants 'very good centre-half' Ash Taylor to build on his Colchester showing and keep giving him a selection headache.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/09/21 .WALSALL V MANSFIELD.Ash Taylor celebrates his goal..
With Manny Monthe missing through illness, ex-Aberdeen man Taylor came in and performed solidly at the back.

The 31-year-old has struggled for game time over the past few months, but the Saddlers chief says it will be difficult to drop him if he carries on performing as he did on Saturday.

Walsall boss Taylor said: "Ash, it's been frustrating for him, not being in the team.

"But Ash is a very good centre-half at this level.

"What he needs to do is continue producing performances like that.

"He's a defender and he's done his job by keeping a clean sheet.

"I was pleased for Ash to be on a team where we've kept a clean sheet.

"It's up to Ash now whether or not he continues with the performances.

"If he does, then it will be very difficult to leave him out."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

