Walsall's Otis Khan is happy to leave contract talk to others

Otis Khan

Khan grabbed the spotlight as the Saddlers beat Colchester 3-0 on Saturday, with two goals and an assist.

Fans want to see him tied down to a longer deal given the short-term contract that he signed in October expires next month.

But the 26-year-old is calm about things and will carry on focusing on the day-to-day aspects of training and playing, while stressing his contract situation will ‘take care of itself’.

“I’ll take each game as it comes,” said Khan.

“I don’t deal with that stuff.

“I’m just focused on training and playing the games.

“That stuff takes care of itself.

“I’m just focused on the games and we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.

“I don’t look too much into that stuff.

“I’ve got an agent and he deals with that side of the game.

“I just focus on myself, training and playing, and the rest will take care of itself.”

On a personal front, Khan is also making sure he does not rest on his laurels.

He sparkled with a brace, and an assist for Jack Earing, in the triumph over Colchester.

Now, he has sights set on getting more goals for Walsall in the weeks to come.

“Playing in that position a bit higher up, I know I’m going to get the chances,” added Khan.

“If I get the chances, I need to convert them.

“That’s what I’m in the team to do.