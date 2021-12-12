Walsall 3 Colchester 0 - Player ratings

Otis Khan

CARL RUSHWORTH

A welcome clean sheet. Fortunate that Tchamadeu's strike did not beat him in the second period, but stopped Miller from scoring an own goal in the first half.

Clean sheet: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Showed off his pace and power to brush off Hannant in impressive fashion early on. White was then solid throughout.

Solid: 7

ASH TAYLOR

Back in the side with Manny Monthe being ill, Taylor had arguably his best Saddlers showing yet. Helped them get up the pitch with some decent passes and avoided any unnecessary errors.

Sharp: 8

ROLLIN MENAYESE

After an off night against Crawley, this was more like it again from Menayese. Kept things simple and looked calm.

Assured: 7

STEPHEN WARD

Had far more of an attacking influence. Linked up with Kiernan to great effect on a few occasions in the first half, and the ex-Wolves man did his bit defensively.

Lively: 8

LIAM KINSELLA

His first league start since September, Kinsella showed Walsall exactly what they had been missing. Brings so much energy and desire. He sets the tone.

Desire: 8

JACK EARING

Earing continues to flourish in midfield. Brought in from non-league Halifax, he looks like he has been playing league football for years. Wrapped up the win with a nice header to make it 3-0.

Quality: 8

OTIS KHAN

Two well-taken goals and a deft pass to set up Earing for the third, Khan oozed class. Fans had wanted to see him start for a few weeks and were treated to a top-drawer display. Has bags of talent and puts in plenty of hard work as well.

Excellent: 9

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Had a bright first half, pressing well and playing his part in some nice attacking moves. Later replaced by Phillips.

Bright: 7

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Raced to the byline and came up with a pinpoint cross to set up Khan for the first goal. Another moment of high quality.

Assist: 7

GEORGE MILLER

Did not score but spotted the run of Khan in the build-up to the third and ran his socks off. Will come for him soon.

Work: 7

Subs

Kieran Phillips (for Osadebe, 74)

Nice cross for Miller, who was denied by Turner. 6

Sam Perry (for Kiernan, 78)

Kept things ticking over. 6

Shay Willock (for Miller, 85)

League debut. 6