Matt Taylor heaps praise on 'ruthless' Walsall

Walsall manager Matt Taylor celebrates at the final whistle.

The Saddlers put in a superb performance to win 3-0 at the Banks's Stadium, with star man Otis Khan at the double while Jack Earing was also on the scoresheet.

Taylor was delighted with the work of his players and has told them to reach those levels on a consistent basis.

Walsall now sit 12th in League Two, five points off the play-offs.

"I'm happy. It was more of a complete performance from the team," said Taylor.

"We were ruthless in front of goal. There was a calmness to the two goals from Otis, and Jack's as well.

"As an attacking team, we were a real threat. We looked strong and powerful.

"We started the game really well and there was an intent to our performance. So, I'm very, very pleased.

"For a period, we rode our luck. But you always have to do that and, most definitely, the players have done their jobs.

"There was an intent to each and every player's performance.

"We've got to continue now and go on a run."

The Saddlers' deserved victory ended a six-game winless spell on their own turf.

Their next task is to achieve back-to-back triumphs for the first time in the league this season as they head to Swindon Town next weekend.

"The players are desperate to succeed. They've come here to be part of something successful," said Taylor.

"Players taking risks, making passes that are risky, that's what I want.

"I really want that element to us. I want us to enjoy our football, knowing if we do give it away that we're in the right position to make sure it doesn't hurt us.

"I think there's far more to come from this group.

"We're five points short of where we should be. We've given goals away this season we shouldn't have and haven't been ruthless enough.

"I'm pleased, but there's still so much more to come from this group of players."

Taylor had the blow of losing Conor Wilkinson to another hamstring injury going into the clash, while Manny Monthe missed out through illness.

Walsall, though, had Khan step up in style in an all-round impressive outing.

Taylor added: "I have such faith in this group of players.

"This team can do whatever it wants to do. It's just about consistency.

"What we got was something I've been wanting for a long time, a complete performance.